The Judiciary's Digital Dilemma: Social Media's Influence on Legal Outcomes

Former Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud warns against the influence of social media on court decisions and the challenges it presents to the judiciary. Emphasizing the importance of separating public opinion from legal decisions, he highlights the nuanced and rigorous process of judicial decision-making, cautioning against premature judgments formed online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 13:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
During NDTV India's Samvidhan@75 Conclave, Former Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud raised concerns about social media's power to shape court decisions through pressure from special interest groups. He asserted that judges must remain vigilant against such influences.

Chandrachud emphasized the danger of forming snap judgments based on brief social media clips. He argued that the complexities of judicial processes require in-depth understanding often lost on digital platforms.

The former CJI also defended the nuanced collegium system and addressed the blurred lines between judges and politics post-retirement, citing that society continues to perceive judges through their previous roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

