The Judiciary's Digital Dilemma: Social Media's Influence on Legal Outcomes

During NDTV India's Samvidhan@75 Conclave, Former Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud raised concerns about social media's power to shape court decisions through pressure from special interest groups. He asserted that judges must remain vigilant against such influences.

Chandrachud emphasized the danger of forming snap judgments based on brief social media clips. He argued that the complexities of judicial processes require in-depth understanding often lost on digital platforms.

The former CJI also defended the nuanced collegium system and addressed the blurred lines between judges and politics post-retirement, citing that society continues to perceive judges through their previous roles.

