Left Menu

CRPF's Strategic Move: New Forward Bases to Combat Maoist Threats

The CRPF has launched three forward operating bases in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-affected Bastar region to enhance anti-Naxal operations. These bases provide strategic hubs for intensified security measures and aim to disrupt the activities of Maoist rebels by acting as barriers and launching pads for operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 24-11-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 13:58 IST
CRPF's Strategic Move: New Forward Bases to Combat Maoist Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has inaugurated three forward operating bases in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, aiming to curb Maoist insurgency. Deployed in Sukma and Bijapur districts, these bases serve as pivotal hubs for security forces to execute targeted anti-Naxal operations, significantly intensifying efforts in these high-risk areas.

Officials disclosed that these strategic installations were established recently to penetrate 'hardcore' Naxal-dominated zones, which have historically supported Maoist logistics and recruitment. Experts highlight these villages, Kondapalli and Tumpalpad, as former bastions for Maoist activities, providing training and safe passage for extremists.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized an aggressive stance to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism by March 2026, endorsing robust, organized plans by the CRPF and other central forces. The establishment of these bases is a step towards ending 'no go' areas for authorities, fortifying law enforcement operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024