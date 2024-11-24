CRPF's Strategic Move: New Forward Bases to Combat Maoist Threats

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has inaugurated three forward operating bases in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, aiming to curb Maoist insurgency. Deployed in Sukma and Bijapur districts, these bases serve as pivotal hubs for security forces to execute targeted anti-Naxal operations, significantly intensifying efforts in these high-risk areas.

Officials disclosed that these strategic installations were established recently to penetrate 'hardcore' Naxal-dominated zones, which have historically supported Maoist logistics and recruitment. Experts highlight these villages, Kondapalli and Tumpalpad, as former bastions for Maoist activities, providing training and safe passage for extremists.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized an aggressive stance to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism by March 2026, endorsing robust, organized plans by the CRPF and other central forces. The establishment of these bases is a step towards ending 'no go' areas for authorities, fortifying law enforcement operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)