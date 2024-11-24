Violence Erupts at Historic Mosque Amid Stone Pelting and Gunfire

In a significant escalation of tensions, three individuals lost their lives during violent protests against a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The protest quickly descended into chaos as demonstrators attempted to set vehicles ablaze and threw stones at law enforcement. In response, the police deployed tear gas and used batons to disperse the crowd.

According to Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, the violence resulted in the deaths of Naeem, Bilal, and Nauman. Injuries were also reported among police personnel, including the superintendent's gunner. The unrest began when a sizable group gathered near the mosque, shouting slogans as surveyors attempted to carry out a court-mandated examination of the site. The controversy stems from allegations that a Harihar temple previously existed at the location.

Local authorities have detained ten suspects as part of an ongoing probe and are considering charges under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling BJP of inciting the violence to divert attention from alleged electoral malpractice. Additional police forces have been deployed to maintain order, with officials closely monitoring the situation amid ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)