Left Menu

Sambhal Unrest: Mosque Survey Sparks Deadly Clashes

Violent clashes erupted in Sambhal over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, resulting in the death of three individuals and injuries to others, including security personnel. Tensions escalated when protesters opposed the mosque survey, leading to intense confrontations between the crowd and police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:14 IST
Sambhal Unrest: Mosque Survey Sparks Deadly Clashes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals lost their lives in the city of Sambhal following violent clashes between protesters and police during a controversial survey of a Mughal-era mosque. The unrest also saw numerous injuries, including around 20 security personnel.

The conflict intensified as protesters set vehicles ablaze and hurled stones at police, prompting law enforcement to respond with tear gas and batons. Shots were reportedly fired, and police officials suffered injuries during the melee, prompting an ongoing investigation.

The altercation stemmed from a court-mandated survey amid claims that a historical Hindu temple once stood at the site of the current mosque. Political accusations suggest the violence was orchestrated to distract from election misconduct, adding a complex layer to the unfolding events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024