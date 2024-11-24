Sambhal Unrest: Mosque Survey Sparks Deadly Clashes

Three individuals lost their lives in the city of Sambhal following violent clashes between protesters and police during a controversial survey of a Mughal-era mosque. The unrest also saw numerous injuries, including around 20 security personnel.

The conflict intensified as protesters set vehicles ablaze and hurled stones at police, prompting law enforcement to respond with tear gas and batons. Shots were reportedly fired, and police officials suffered injuries during the melee, prompting an ongoing investigation.

The altercation stemmed from a court-mandated survey amid claims that a historical Hindu temple once stood at the site of the current mosque. Political accusations suggest the violence was orchestrated to distract from election misconduct, adding a complex layer to the unfolding events.

