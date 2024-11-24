Global Conflicts and Political Shifts: A Summary of Recent Events

Uruguay is preparing for a tightly contested presidential runoff between centrist Yamandu Orsi and conservative Alvaro Delgado. The election concludes a significant year for politics in the region.

In Jordan, a gunman was shot dead after opening fire near the Israeli embassy, leaving three police officers injured. This incident highlights ongoing tensions in the region.

Evacuation orders in Gaza's eastern suburbs have intensified displacements, following alleged militant rocket launches from dense areas. These developments occur amidst Israel's broader military strategies.

