Venezuela's Oil Revenues: A Path to Economic Stabilization

The U.S. Energy Secretary announced that Venezuelan oil revenues will prioritize economic stabilization before compensating companies like Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips, which suffered losses due to nationalization under Hugo Chavez.

Updated: 08-01-2026 00:56 IST
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has announced plans to allocate revenues from Venezuelan oil sales towards stabilizing the nation's economy first. This decision aims to address the financial challenges faced by the Venezuelan government.

The oil industry in Venezuela has seen major changes over the years, especially following the nationalization of projects by former President Hugo Chavez nearly two decades ago. Prior to this, multinational companies like Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips were prominent figures in the Venezuelan oil sector.

Only after achieving significant economic stabilization will the Venezuelan government consider repaying these companies for their substantial losses incurred due to the nationalization process.

