Jair Bolsonaro's Medical Leave: A Former Leader's Hospital Visit Amidst Controversy
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro temporarily left prison for medical tests after suffering a fall. The 70-year-old, serving a sentence for a coup attempt, was escorted for three brain exams. His family expressed frustration over delayed medical response. Bolsonaro's arrest stemmed from a plot to destabilize Brazil's government.
Former President Jair Bolsonaro briefly left a Brazilian prison for medical tests following a fall from his bed. The 70-year-old, serving a 27-year sentence for a coup attempt, was escorted by police to the DF Star hospital in Brasilia for three brain examinations.
According to Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, Bolsonaro's health report indicated mild head trauma. Bolsonaro's family expressed frustration over the delayed medical response. The exams, requested by his lawyers, included a tomography, brain scan, and brain wave test.
Justice de Moraes specified that Bolsonaro's hospital transfer should be conducted discreetly, with federal police responsible for his security. Bolsonaro was previously convicted alongside allies for plotting to overthrow Brazil's democratic system after the 2022 elections.
