Police Bites Back: Fraudsters Fooled by Senior Officer During Fake Arrest Attempt

In a remarkable turn of events that underscores the audacity of cybercriminals, a senior police official in Indore was targeted by online fraudsters during a press conference. Attempting a 'digital arrest', the fraudsters called Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Dandotia, alleging credit card misuse.

The elaborate scam unfolded with the caller insisting that Dandotia's bank account would be blocked and he should report to Andheri West police station in Mumbai within two hours. As the conversation progressed, an amusing twist emerged when the caller, having connected him to another accomplice, realized through a video call that their target was an on-duty police officer.

The call was promptly disconnected, but Dandotia seized the opportunity to educate. He urged the press to document the incident, highlighting the 'digital arrest' scam where criminals confine victims under electronic surveillance, extorting them with threats of fabricated charges. The incident serves as a potent reminder of the evolving tactics of digital fraudsters.

(With inputs from agencies.)