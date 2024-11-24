Left Menu

Adani Allegations Cloud Parliament Session Amid US Indictment Timing Concerns

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi has raised concerns about the timing of foreign allegations against Indian industrialists like Gautam Adani coinciding with Parliament sessions. He emphasized on self-reliance in legal matters, citing recent US allegations against Adani which have been dismissed as 'baseless' by the Adani Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 19:29 IST
Sudhanshu Trivedi
  • Country:
  • India

In a session discussing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the Sahitya Aaj Tak festival, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi addressed the recent US indictment of industrialist Gautam Adani. Trivedi questioned the timing, noting that allegations from foreign entities often surface before Parliament sessions, like the upcoming Winter Session starting Monday.

Trivedi argued that such foreign allegations, including reports from Hindenburg, BBC, and Greta Thunberg, appear strategically timed. He called for national unity in focusing on India's legal system over foreign interference, specifically in response to the Adani Group's $265 million bribery allegations, which the company has deemed 'baseless'.

The alleged bribery incidents, said to involve opposition-ruled states, were noted by Trivedi as a reason for those in power at the time to be accountable. He also highlighted the RSS's vast societal contributions beyond politics, illustrating the organization's wide influence across educational, agricultural, and social sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

