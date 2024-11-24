Fugitive Convict Captured After Evading Parole

Authorities announced the arrest of a convict who had been on the run after jumping parole during the Covid-19 pandemic. The arrest was confirmed by a police officer on Sunday.

Prem Kumar had been convicted of causing death by negligence in 2016. The incident stemmed from a dispute involving his son and an individual named Dheeraj, which escalated when Kumar intervened violently, leading to Dheeraj's death and Kumar's subsequent 10-year prison sentence.

Due to Covid-19 measures, Kumar was released on parole in May 2021 with a scheduled return in March 2023. However, he failed to surrender and had been evading capture. He was finally tracked down and apprehended in Siraspur by law enforcement officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)