Fugitive Convict Captured After Evading Parole

Prem Kumar, convicted for negligence resulting in death in 2016, was captured after absconding during parole granted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Sentenced to a decade in prison after a fatal altercation, he had been on the run since failing to surrender in March 2023.

Authorities announced the arrest of a convict who had been on the run after jumping parole during the Covid-19 pandemic. The arrest was confirmed by a police officer on Sunday.

Prem Kumar had been convicted of causing death by negligence in 2016. The incident stemmed from a dispute involving his son and an individual named Dheeraj, which escalated when Kumar intervened violently, leading to Dheeraj's death and Kumar's subsequent 10-year prison sentence.

Due to Covid-19 measures, Kumar was released on parole in May 2021 with a scheduled return in March 2023. However, he failed to surrender and had been evading capture. He was finally tracked down and apprehended in Siraspur by law enforcement officials.

