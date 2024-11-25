Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Hezbollah and Israel Escalate Conflict Amid Ceasefire Talks

The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel escalates as Hezbollah launched heavy rocket barrages at Israel. This follows an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, killing 29 people. Despite ongoing U.S.-led ceasefire talks, violence continues with significant civilian impact. Both sides accuse each other amid international calls for peace.

Updated: 25-11-2024 00:47 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 00:47 IST
In a significant escalation, Lebanon's Hezbollah movement showered Tel Aviv with rocket barrages on Sunday, prompting the Israeli military to report destruction and fires near the city. The assault follows an Israeli airstrike that claimed 29 lives in Beirut, exacerbating tensions in an already volatile region.

Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut's southern suburbs, coinciding with progressing U.S.-mediated ceasefire talks. Hebrew forces reportedly intercepted many rockets, while Hezbollah confirmed precision missile attacks on two military sites, fulfilling prior threats should Beirut be attacked.

Casualties mount as injuries from shrapnel and property damage escalate, with footage depicting wrecked apartments. As military actions persist, international diplomacy seeks to implement a ceasefire aligned with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, while diplomatic pressures intensify on both Hezbollah and Israeli leaders to bring hostilities to a halt.

