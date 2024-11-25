Rising Tensions: Hezbollah and Israel Escalate Conflict Amid Ceasefire Talks

In a significant escalation, Lebanon's Hezbollah movement showered Tel Aviv with rocket barrages on Sunday, prompting the Israeli military to report destruction and fires near the city. The assault follows an Israeli airstrike that claimed 29 lives in Beirut, exacerbating tensions in an already volatile region.

Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut's southern suburbs, coinciding with progressing U.S.-mediated ceasefire talks. Hebrew forces reportedly intercepted many rockets, while Hezbollah confirmed precision missile attacks on two military sites, fulfilling prior threats should Beirut be attacked.

Casualties mount as injuries from shrapnel and property damage escalate, with footage depicting wrecked apartments. As military actions persist, international diplomacy seeks to implement a ceasefire aligned with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, while diplomatic pressures intensify on both Hezbollah and Israeli leaders to bring hostilities to a halt.

(With inputs from agencies.)