Diplomatic Tensions: Iran's Araqchi to Visit Beirut Amid Strained Talks
Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi plans to visit Beirut for diplomatic talks after receiving an invitation from Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raji, who had declined to visit Tehran due to 'current conditions.' Raji emphasized Lebanon's readiness to foster respectful relations with Iran without interference.
Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, has announced a forthcoming trip to Beirut for diplomatic discussions after receiving a formal invitation from his Lebanese counterpart, Youssef Raji.
Raji had declined an earlier proposal to visit Tehran due to unspecified 'current conditions,' though he stressed this does not represent a rejection of dialogue with Iran. Abbas Araqchi shared on X his willingness to visit Beirut, expressing surprise at Raji's stance, and noted that normally countries with full diplomatic ties do not require neutral locations for meetings.
Understanding Lebanon's geopolitical situation, Araqchi acknowledged the challenges posed by ongoing issues like Israeli occupation and ceasefire violations. Raji also emphasized the necessity for a strong state with exclusive rights to bear arms, in a nod to disarmament discussions surrounding Hezbollah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bulgarian Court Denies Lebanon's Extradition Request of Russian Businessman
Lebanon-Iran Talks: Raji Suggests Neutral Ground
IDF Strikes Hezbollah Infrastructure in Southern Lebanon
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Military Strikes Hezbollah Targets in Southern Lebanon
EU Considers Strengthening Lebanon's Internal Security