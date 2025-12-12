Diplomatic Tensions: Iran's Araqchi to Visit Beirut Amid Strained Talks

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, has announced a forthcoming trip to Beirut for diplomatic discussions after receiving a formal invitation from his Lebanese counterpart, Youssef Raji.

Raji had declined an earlier proposal to visit Tehran due to unspecified 'current conditions,' though he stressed this does not represent a rejection of dialogue with Iran. Abbas Araqchi shared on X his willingness to visit Beirut, expressing surprise at Raji's stance, and noted that normally countries with full diplomatic ties do not require neutral locations for meetings.

Understanding Lebanon's geopolitical situation, Araqchi acknowledged the challenges posed by ongoing issues like Israeli occupation and ceasefire violations. Raji also emphasized the necessity for a strong state with exclusive rights to bear arms, in a nod to disarmament discussions surrounding Hezbollah.

