Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Iran's Araqchi to Visit Beirut Amid Strained Talks

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi plans to visit Beirut for diplomatic talks after receiving an invitation from Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raji, who had declined to visit Tehran due to 'current conditions.' Raji emphasized Lebanon's readiness to foster respectful relations with Iran without interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 01:36 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: Iran's Araqchi to Visit Beirut Amid Strained Talks
Iran's foreign minister

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, has announced a forthcoming trip to Beirut for diplomatic discussions after receiving a formal invitation from his Lebanese counterpart, Youssef Raji.

Raji had declined an earlier proposal to visit Tehran due to unspecified 'current conditions,' though he stressed this does not represent a rejection of dialogue with Iran. Abbas Araqchi shared on X his willingness to visit Beirut, expressing surprise at Raji's stance, and noted that normally countries with full diplomatic ties do not require neutral locations for meetings.

Understanding Lebanon's geopolitical situation, Araqchi acknowledged the challenges posed by ongoing issues like Israeli occupation and ceasefire violations. Raji also emphasized the necessity for a strong state with exclusive rights to bear arms, in a nod to disarmament discussions surrounding Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025