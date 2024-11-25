India Lauded at Eurasian Group Meeting for Combating Money Laundering and Terror Financing

India was praised for its proactive measures against money laundering and terror financing at the Eurasian Group's 41st plenary meeting held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The event commenced with recognition of India's highest rating from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), reflecting significant progress in combating illegal activities.

During the meeting, which spans five days, representatives from nine member countries are set to discuss challenges surrounding cybercrimes, illegal money transactions, and financing of terrorism. Key discussions will focus on potential solutions, legal strategies, and training needs for law enforcers, as mentioned by Vivek Agrawal, the additional secretary of the revenue department.

Participants, including public officials and fintech industry representatives, emphasized the necessity of enhanced international cooperation. Over 200 delegates from India, Belarus, China, and other member countries will engage in discussions aimed at formulating a resolution to tackle these pressing global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)