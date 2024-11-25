Left Menu

Opposition Grows Against Waqf (Amendment) Bill in West Bengal

West Bengal's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay announced a resolution against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 will be considered, though the date is undecided. TMC, opposing the bill, plans a rally led by Firhad Hakim. The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act, 1995.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:41 IST
Opposition Grows Against Waqf (Amendment) Bill in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, West Bengal's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay declared on Monday that the state assembly will soon consider a resolution opposing the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, although the exact date remains unconfirmed.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has consistently voiced its opposition to the bill, accuses it of having divisive tendencies that could marginalize minorities and infringe upon their rights. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, listed among 16 others for the current Winter Session of Parliament, seeks to amend the Waqf Act of 1995.

In response, Firhad Hakim, a West Bengal minister and the mayor of Kolkata, announced a rally on November 30, organized by the TMC's minority cell to protest the legislation. The demonstration, set to take place at Rani Rasmani Avenue, will feature Srirampur MP Kalyan Banerjee as the main speaker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024