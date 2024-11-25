Opposition Grows Against Waqf (Amendment) Bill in West Bengal

In a significant political development, West Bengal's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay declared on Monday that the state assembly will soon consider a resolution opposing the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, although the exact date remains unconfirmed.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has consistently voiced its opposition to the bill, accuses it of having divisive tendencies that could marginalize minorities and infringe upon their rights. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, listed among 16 others for the current Winter Session of Parliament, seeks to amend the Waqf Act of 1995.

In response, Firhad Hakim, a West Bengal minister and the mayor of Kolkata, announced a rally on November 30, organized by the TMC's minority cell to protest the legislation. The demonstration, set to take place at Rani Rasmani Avenue, will feature Srirampur MP Kalyan Banerjee as the main speaker.

(With inputs from agencies.)