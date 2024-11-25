Left Menu

Google's Monopoly Battle: Ad Tech Under Fire

Google is facing legal challenges from the US Department of Justice over allegations of monopolistic conduct in its online advertising technology. The Justice Department argues Google has an illegal monopoly on 'open-web display advertising,' impacting content providers' revenue. A court decision is expected by the end of the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alexandria | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:17 IST
Google is once again at the center of a legal storm as it battles allegations of monopolistic behavior related to its advertising technology. The US Department of Justice and a coalition of states are leading the charge, asserting that Google's practices stifle competition and harm content providers' revenue.

The case, unfolding in Virginia, casts light on Google's alleged dominance in the 'open-web display advertising' sector. The company's tools, like DoubleClick and AdExchange, are said to unfairly advantage Google at the expense of smaller advertisers and publishers. The Justice Department suggests that one solution could be the divestiture of Google's ad tech business.

Google, however, maintains its innocence, arguing that the focus is misplaced and narrow. The tech giant contends that when considering the broader advertising landscape, it holds only a 25% market share. Google opposes forced technology sharing, highlighting its substantial investments in matching advertisers with consumers.

