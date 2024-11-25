Left Menu

Diplomatic Ties Strengthened: President Murmu Welcomes New Envoys

President Droupadi Murmu welcomed envoys from five countries, including Japan and South Korea, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ambassadors presenting credentials were from Ethiopia, Japan, South Korea, Romania, and Grenada. This ceremony marks an important step in strengthening diplomatic relations with these nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:34 IST
In a significant diplomatic event held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from new envoys on Monday. The ceremony underscored India's commitment to strengthening international relations with nations across the globe.

Notable among those present were Fesseha Shawel Gebre, the Ambassador of Ethiopia, and Ono Keiichi, who represents Japan. Lee Seong Ho, the Ambassador of South Korea, also took part, signaling deepening bilateral ties.

Additionally, Sena Latif from Romania and Pasupuleti Gita Kishore Kumar of Grenada presented their credentials, further enhancing diplomatic cooperation. The President's office released a statement highlighting the significance of these engagements.

