Left Menu

West Bengal Assembly: Remembering the Fallen and Debating New Policies

The West Bengal Assembly session was postponed until Tuesday after making obituary references to several prominent figures who passed away recently. The session will cover topics like the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, state funding issues under PMAY, and a private member bill on education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:52 IST
West Bengal Assembly: Remembering the Fallen and Debating New Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Assembly stood adjourned until Tuesday, pausing business to honor prominent personalities who died in the past three months.

The winter session began Monday and extends to December 10, except December 6 when the Trinamool Congress marks 'Babri Masjid Demolition Day.'

Discussion topics include the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and funding delays under PMAY, as well as a private bill on education and school dropouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024