West Bengal Assembly: Remembering the Fallen and Debating New Policies
The West Bengal Assembly session was postponed until Tuesday after making obituary references to several prominent figures who passed away recently. The session will cover topics like the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, state funding issues under PMAY, and a private member bill on education.
Updated: 25-11-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:52 IST
The West Bengal Assembly stood adjourned until Tuesday, pausing business to honor prominent personalities who died in the past three months.
The winter session began Monday and extends to December 10, except December 6 when the Trinamool Congress marks 'Babri Masjid Demolition Day.'
Discussion topics include the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and funding delays under PMAY, as well as a private bill on education and school dropouts.
