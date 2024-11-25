West Bengal Assembly: Remembering the Fallen and Debating New Policies

The West Bengal Assembly stood adjourned until Tuesday, pausing business to honor prominent personalities who died in the past three months.

The winter session began Monday and extends to December 10, except December 6 when the Trinamool Congress marks 'Babri Masjid Demolition Day.'

Discussion topics include the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and funding delays under PMAY, as well as a private bill on education and school dropouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)