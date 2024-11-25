Left Menu

Bomb Hoax at US Embassy Leads to Arrest

A 43-year-old man named Daniel Parmenter has been arrested and charged in connection with a bomb hoax near the US Embassy in London. The incident involved a suspicious package leading to a controlled explosion. Parmenter was taken into custody after appearing in court this Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:00 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK authorities confirmed the arrest of a 43-year-old man, Daniel Parmenter, charged with creating a bomb hoax near the US Embassy in London.

The incident unfolded last week and led to a controlled explosion by police forces on Friday.

Parmenter appeared in Ealing Magistrates Court and is now in custody following his arrest on Sunday.

