Bomb Hoax at US Embassy Leads to Arrest
A 43-year-old man named Daniel Parmenter has been arrested and charged in connection with a bomb hoax near the US Embassy in London. The incident involved a suspicious package leading to a controlled explosion. Parmenter was taken into custody after appearing in court this Monday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:00 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
UK authorities confirmed the arrest of a 43-year-old man, Daniel Parmenter, charged with creating a bomb hoax near the US Embassy in London.
The incident unfolded last week and led to a controlled explosion by police forces on Friday.
Parmenter appeared in Ealing Magistrates Court and is now in custody following his arrest on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement