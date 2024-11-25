Left Menu

Google's Advertising Dominance Under DOJ's Scrutiny: Final Arguments Conclude

The U.S. Department of Justice has concluded its final arguments arguing that Google illegally dominated online advertising technology. The case could result in Google being forced to sell significant portions of its ad business if the court rules against it, marking a potential antitrust victory for the DOJ.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Justice made its concluding arguments on Monday against Google, asserting that the tech giant illegally dominated online advertising technology. This case, held in Alexandria, Virginia, seeks to follow up on a previous antitrust win, challenging Google's market hold over publisher ad servers, advertiser ad networks, and ad exchanges.

DOJ lawyer Aaron Teitelbaum emphasized the need to hold Google accountable for anticompetitive behavior, accusing the company of 'rigging the rules of the road.' In response, Google argued that prosecutors are attempting to reinterpret U.S. antitrust laws against them, citing historical events from its developmental phase as the crux of the case.

Testimonies indicated that publishers felt compelled to remain with Google to tap into its vast advertising network, despite unfavorable features. If ruled against, Google might be forced to divest parts of its ad tech business. Meanwhile, analysts suggest this case poses less of a financial threat compared to Google's alleged illegal monopoly over online search.

