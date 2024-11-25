Tragedy Strikes as Migrant Boat Capsizes near Greek Island

In a heartbreaking incident, a small boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of the Greek island of Samos, claiming the lives of eight people, including six children. The tragedy has prompted Greek authorities to intensify their crackdown on smuggling networks.

Coast guards reported that 36 survivors were found on a rocky shoreline on Samos, with three others rescued earlier. The search for potential missing people continued as survivors could not confirm the total number of migrants originally onboard.

Greece's Minister for Migration, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, vowed decisive action against smugglers, condemning the loss of innocent lives. He highlighted the increasing number of migrant crossings, attributed to ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts, as Greece remains a crucial gateway into the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)