Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Migrant Boat Capsizes near Greek Island

Eight people, including six children, perished when a migrant boat sank off Samos, Greece. Another incident saw an elderly man die as migrants landed on Lesbos. Greece is experiencing increased migrant crossings, attributed to Middle Eastern conflicts, prompting the government to intensify actions against smugglers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samos | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:12 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Migrant Boat Capsizes near Greek Island
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a heartbreaking incident, a small boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of the Greek island of Samos, claiming the lives of eight people, including six children. The tragedy has prompted Greek authorities to intensify their crackdown on smuggling networks.

Coast guards reported that 36 survivors were found on a rocky shoreline on Samos, with three others rescued earlier. The search for potential missing people continued as survivors could not confirm the total number of migrants originally onboard.

Greece's Minister for Migration, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, vowed decisive action against smugglers, condemning the loss of innocent lives. He highlighted the increasing number of migrant crossings, attributed to ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts, as Greece remains a crucial gateway into the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024