Ceasefire Looms: Biden and Macron Broker Peace in Lebanon-Israel Conflict

U.S. President Biden and French President Macron are set to announce a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel within 36 hours. Diplomatic progress accompanies Israeli airstrikes, with Israel's cabinet meeting planned to approve the truce. Lebanon's deputy parliament speaker, Elias Bou Saab, indicates U.S. mediation resolved major obstacles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 00:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 00:49 IST
The anticipation of a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel heightened as U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron geared up to announce the deal within 36 hours, according to sources close to the matter. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby indicated significant headway, underscoring the readiness of the diplomatic channels involved.

Notably, the French presidency reported substantial progress in negotiations, aligning with Israel's initiatives as its cabinet prepares to approve the truce. However, the skirmishes continued with Israeli airstrikes targeting Beirut's Hezbollah-ruled suburbs, illustrating the fervor of the conflict.

Amid continued hostilities, Lebanon's deputy parliament speaker Elias Bou Saab highlighted the resolution of key impediments in the ceasefire plan, praising the U.S.-led diplomatic overtures. As both nations look forward to potential peace, the ceasefire aims to restore stability following intense conflict escalation since October 2023.

