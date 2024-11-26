Weight Gain Scheme to Dodge Military Duty: A South Korean Case
A South Korean man was sentenced to a suspended prison term for intentionally gaining over 20 kilograms to evade a tougher military role. He added significant weight and consumed excessive calories, aided by a friend. This case highlights the sensitive issue of military duty evasion in South Korea.
A South Korean man has been handed a suspended prison sentence for intentionally gaining over 20 kilograms to bypass the nation's stringent military conscription requirements, as announced by a Seoul court on Tuesday.
According to the conscription laws in South Korea, all able-bodied men must serve in the military for 18-21 months. Those with health issues may serve in community centers instead, or in severe cases, they are exempted altogether.
The Seoul Eastern District Court sentenced the individual to one year in prison, suspended for two years, for contravening the military service act. Reports suggest the man, along with an acquaintance who received a similar suspended sentence, manipulated his weight to qualify for 'social service' duties.
