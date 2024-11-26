BMC Debunks EVM Manipulation Claims in Dahisar

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:33 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) clarified allegations concerning the Dahisar assembly constituency's election results on Tuesday. MNS candidate Rajesh Yerunkar had claimed he only received two votes at a polling center, yet the BMC verified he actually garnered 53 votes, refuting his claims of EVM manipulation.

Yerunkar's allegations became viral through a video where he questioned the polling data, citing that his family had collectively voted for him at the center. However, the civic body dismissed these claims, providing evidence from form 17-C that showed the exact vote count. The BMC maintained that no formal complaints had been lodged regarding discrepancies.

The BMC also addressed concerns about EVM battery levels, citing that high storage levels can maintain a 99% charge. Despite these controversies, Manisha Chaudhary of the BJP won the constituency with 98,587 votes, with Yerunkar placing third. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena did not win any assembly seats, while the ruling Mahayuti coalition secured a majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

