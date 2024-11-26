Left Menu

Daring Rescue in Sonbhadra: Teen Escapes Kidnapper's Clutches

A 19-year-old woman was rescued by Sonbhadra Police after being kidnapped last week. Her abductors sent a ransom video showing her bound with a belt around her neck. The police registered an FIR and conducted an investigation which revealed that she had voluntarily left with a known man.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Sonbhadra Police successfully rescued a 19-year-old woman who had been missing for a week after an alleged kidnapping.

The woman's father received a harrowing ransom video showing her in distress, pleading for her family to comply with the kidnappers' demands.

Police investigations led to a breakthrough, uncovering that the woman had left voluntarily with a familiar man from her vicinity, who remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

