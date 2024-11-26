Pathway to Peace: Israel and Lebanon Edge Closer to Historic Ceasefire

Israel is expected to approve a U.S.-initiated ceasefire plan with Lebanon's Hezbollah, potentially ending a conflict triggered by the Gaza war 14 months ago. The proposal is scheduled for review by Israel's security cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The potential agreement has garnered optimism on both sides. Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib expressed hope for a resolution during a conference in Italy, and Lebanon's deputy parliament speaker noted the absence of major hurdles to its implementation.

Key provisions include the withdrawal of Israeli troops and the deployment of Lebanon's army in Hezbollah strongholds. However, ongoing violence underscores the urgency for a diplomatic solution, as Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah rocket attacks continue amidst the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)