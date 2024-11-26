Left Menu

Pathway to Peace: Israel and Lebanon Edge Closer to Historic Ceasefire

Israel is poised to approve a U.S.-brokered ceasefire plan with Lebanon's Hezbollah. This move aims to finally end a conflict that has exacted a heavy toll over the past 14 months. Both nations' leaders are optimistic about reaching an agreement, with diplomatic discussions making significant progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:08 IST
Israel is expected to approve a U.S.-initiated ceasefire plan with Lebanon's Hezbollah, potentially ending a conflict triggered by the Gaza war 14 months ago. The proposal is scheduled for review by Israel's security cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The potential agreement has garnered optimism on both sides. Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib expressed hope for a resolution during a conference in Italy, and Lebanon's deputy parliament speaker noted the absence of major hurdles to its implementation.

Key provisions include the withdrawal of Israeli troops and the deployment of Lebanon's army in Hezbollah strongholds. However, ongoing violence underscores the urgency for a diplomatic solution, as Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah rocket attacks continue amidst the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

