Left Menu

Manipur's Crackdown on Illegal Poppy Cultivation in Kangpokpi

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the destruction of 12 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district. Security forces, including Kangpokpi Police and CRPF, are taking strict action against cultivators, supported by the state and central governments, despite resistance from armed groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:58 IST
Manipur's Crackdown on Illegal Poppy Cultivation in Kangpokpi
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh disclosed a significant crackdown on illegal poppy cultivation, with 12 acres being destroyed in Kangpokpi district. An FIR has been lodged to identify those involved in the illicit activities.

Singh praised the coordinated efforts of Kangpokpi Police, CRPF, and district administration in executing the destruction drive near Makhan village. He assured that despite resistance from armed groups, authorities are determined to eradicate illegal poppy cultivation.

The recent push against poppy planters follows demands from Makhan Village Authority for government intervention after past incidents involving violence against police and volunteers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024