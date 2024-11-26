Manipur's Crackdown on Illegal Poppy Cultivation in Kangpokpi
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the destruction of 12 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district. Security forces, including Kangpokpi Police and CRPF, are taking strict action against cultivators, supported by the state and central governments, despite resistance from armed groups.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh disclosed a significant crackdown on illegal poppy cultivation, with 12 acres being destroyed in Kangpokpi district. An FIR has been lodged to identify those involved in the illicit activities.
Singh praised the coordinated efforts of Kangpokpi Police, CRPF, and district administration in executing the destruction drive near Makhan village. He assured that despite resistance from armed groups, authorities are determined to eradicate illegal poppy cultivation.
The recent push against poppy planters follows demands from Makhan Village Authority for government intervention after past incidents involving violence against police and volunteers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
