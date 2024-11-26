Left Menu

Israel's Netanyahu Faces ICC Arrest Warrant: Legal Doubts and Feasibility Concerns

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed legal doubts over the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He indicated that the feasibility of enforcing the warrant is questionable, as Netanyahu is unlikely to visit a country where he risks arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fiuggi | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:08 IST
Israel's Netanyahu Faces ICC Arrest Warrant: Legal Doubts and Feasibility Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a recent statement, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani voiced skepticism regarding the legal basis of the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The remarks were made during a press conference after Tajani met with his G7 counterparts.

Tajani highlighted that the practicality of the warrant remains largely theoretical, given Netanyahu's avoidance of jurisdictions where the risk of arrest exists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024