Israel's Netanyahu Faces ICC Arrest Warrant: Legal Doubts and Feasibility Concerns
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed legal doubts over the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He indicated that the feasibility of enforcing the warrant is questionable, as Netanyahu is unlikely to visit a country where he risks arrest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Fiuggi | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:08 IST
- Country:
- Italy
In a recent statement, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani voiced skepticism regarding the legal basis of the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The remarks were made during a press conference after Tajani met with his G7 counterparts.
Tajani highlighted that the practicality of the warrant remains largely theoretical, given Netanyahu's avoidance of jurisdictions where the risk of arrest exists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
