Netanyahu's Ceasefire Gamble: Balancing Peace and Power

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared his willingness to implement a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, affirming Israel's right to maintain complete military freedom of action. The accord, backed by the United States and France, seeks to resolve a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives since being sparked by the Gaza war last year.

Despite Netanyahu's assurance of enforcing the agreement, Israeli forces ramped up airstrikes in Beirut, resulting in numerous casualties. The rise in hostilities belies the diplomatic progress purported by the ceasefire talks, as tensions with Hezbollah, backed by Iran and aligned with Hamas, remain high.

Lebanon's Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, affirmed the readiness of the Lebanese army, supported by at least 5,000 troops, to deploy in the region as Israeli troops withdraw. However, skepticism persists within Israel's government about the ceasefire's efficacy, citing concerns over national security along the northern border.

(With inputs from agencies.)