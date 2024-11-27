Clashes Erupt in Bangladesh Over Arrest of Hindu Leader

Protests escalated in Bangladesh after Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested on sedition charges at Dhaka airport. His detention led to violent demonstrations in Dhaka and Chittagong, where a Muslim lawyer was killed, prompting a government investigation.

The interim government emphasized their commitment to maintaining communal harmony, while India expressed concern over the treatment of minorities, demanding accountability for acts of vandalism and arson against Hindus.

Despite the unrest, Bangladesh's foreign ministry maintained that the judiciary acted independently and assured that communal peace would be preserved. Meanwhile, protesters clashed with police, leading to injuries as law enforcement fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)