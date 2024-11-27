Brazil's Bolson-Scandal: Former President Accused of Coup Plotting

Brazil's federal police have unveiled substantial evidence to the Supreme Court implicating former President Jair Bolsonaro in a direct plot to overturn the 2022 election outcome, according to an extensive 884-page report made public on Tuesday.

The document, stemming from a nearly two-year inquiry, outlines a criminal conspiracy spearheaded by Bolsonaro, leveraging search warrants, wiretaps, financial records, and witness accounts. This probe reveals Bolsonaro as orchestrating moves to maintain power through anti-democratic measures.

This formal accusation further complicates Bolsonaro's political future, especially his ambitions for the 2026 presidential race, as the nation's prosecutor general deliberates pressing charges in this unprecedented political scandal.

