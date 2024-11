Escalating Tensions: China's Potential Military Drills Near Taiwan

China plans to escalate military drills near Taiwan, using Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's visit to the Pacific as a pretext, according to security assessments by Taiwan and regional officials.

Lai's trip includes stops in U.S. territories after recent U.S. elections, while Beijing views Taiwan as a Chinese territory and is hostile towards Lai.

China may expand these drills, involving large naval resources, to assert its influence as the U.S. undergoes a leadership transition, signaling its strategic priorities to Washington and its allies.

