Officer Guilty of Manslaughter in Taser Incident Remains Under Investigation

An Australian police officer, Kristian White, has been found guilty of manslaughter after fatally using a Taser on 95-year-old Clare Nowland at a care home. The incident, which occurred in May 2023 in Cooma, followed reports of erratic behavior by Nowland, who had dementia and was holding a steak knife.

Nowland succumbed to her injuries in a hospital, leading to White's conviction after nearly a week of jury deliberations, as announced by the Supreme Court of New South Wales. White is expected to receive his sentence imminently, with manslaughter carrying a maximum penalty of 25 years in the state.

This case has sparked public outcry and renewed scrutiny of police force practices in Australia. The state's police force is also facing lawsuits related to illegal strip searches at music festivals, and another officer was recently found guilty of assault in regard to a 2020 incident involving an Indigenous teenager.

