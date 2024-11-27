ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant For Myanmar Leader Over Rohingya Persecution

The International Criminal Court's prosecutor announced plans to pursue an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Myanmar's military chief, Min Aung Hlaing, following alleged human rights abuses against the Rohingya, a predominantly Muslim minority group.

A judicial panel will evaluate if there are reasonable grounds for the warrant, based on allegations of deportation and persecution committed in Myanmar and neighboring Bangladesh. The decision-making process generally takes approximately three months.

The announcement follows an extensive investigation, with the prosecutor's office indicating more warrant applications are anticipated. Over 730,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh amid U.N. claims of genocidal acts. Though not an ICC treaty member, Myanmar is under scrutiny due to crimes crossing into Bangladesh.

