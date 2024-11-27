ICC Targets Myanmar Leader Min Aung Hlaing for Crimes Against Rohingya

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor has announced intentions to request an arrest warrant for Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's military leader, citing crimes against humanity linked to the persecution of the Rohingya, a predominantly Muslim minority. Now, a panel of three judges will evaluate the evidence to determine if there are "reasonable grounds" to hold Min Aung Hlaing accountable for the alleged deportation and persecution of the Rohingya population in both Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The decision timeline remains open but typically takes about three months for a ruling on the arrest warrant issuance. Following the announcement, there was no immediate response from Myanmar's junta, either via phone or email, as sought by Reuters. Amidst this development, the ICC prosecutor's office contends with significant political pushback from Washington over its previous warrants for Israeli leaders Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant. Nevertheless, the prosecutor emphasizes that the decision to pursue the warrant stemmed from thorough, independent, and impartial investigation processes. Additional warrants relating to Myanmar are anticipated.

Over 730,000 Rohingya sought refuge in Bangladesh following a campaign deemed genocidal by UN investigators. Though Myanmar dismisses genocide claims, insisting military actions target terrorists rather than civilians, it remains under ICC scrutiny since 2018-2019 rulings allowed for investigations due to cross-border crimes involving ICC member Bangladesh. Despite obstacles due to Myanmar's volatile political climate post-2021 military coup and limited access, evidence from multiple sources, including insider testimonies, aids ongoing investigations. The ICC's pursuit of justice for the Rohingya represents a crucial step in counteracting historic cycles of abuse and impunity.

