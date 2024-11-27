New Zealand and France Strengthen Ties in Indo-Pacific and Global Diplomacy

New Zealand and France have pledged to intensify their partnership, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region and on shared global challenges, according to New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters. His recent visit to Paris marked significant steps in deepening their bilateral relations, which have been mutually beneficial for both countries in various international contexts.

“It has been a seriously productive few days in Paris,” Minister Peters remarked, reflecting on the successful discussions with French officials. The talks have centred on enhancing cooperation in strategic alignment, Pacific diplomacy, and addressing global security concerns. Minister Peters met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Nöel Barrot, where they deliberated on several key international issues.

One of the most pressing topics was the recent ceasefire agreement in Lebanon. Peters praised France’s diplomatic role in facilitating the ceasefire and stressed the importance of diplomacy in resolving conflicts. “This ceasefire shows the vital role of diplomacy, whose importance we have reinforced all year,” Peters said. The discussions also underscored the commitment of both nations to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.

Addressing New Caledonia and Regional Cooperation

Another topic of shared concern was New Caledonia, a French overseas territory in the Pacific. Both countries reaffirmed their dedication to fostering open-minded dialogue among all communities in the region to ensure its peaceful and prosperous future. This marks the continuation of New Zealand and France’s longstanding commitment to regional cooperation in the Pacific.

“We share an enduring interest in the stability, sustainability, and prosperity of the Pacific region,” Minister Peters explained, emphasizing the strategic importance of this cooperation. As both nations face common challenges in the Indo-Pacific, their collaboration is set to intensify, focusing on security, economic development, and climate change initiatives.

Looking Ahead to 80 Years of Diplomatic Relations

In 2025, New Zealand and France will celebrate 80 years of diplomatic relations. This milestone is seen as a significant opportunity to further solidify the relationship and explore new areas for collaboration. France remains one of New Zealand's key partners in the European Union and the Indo-Pacific.

“The security of Europe, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific are interconnected, and New Zealand and France share deep strategic and security interests in both regions,” Minister Peters added. France has long been a driving force behind an increasingly active European Union presence in the Indo-Pacific, with both nations committed to a rules-based international order in the region.

Additional Diplomatic Meetings and Engagements

During his time in Paris, Minister Peters held several high-level meetings with key French officials, including Minister for Overseas Territories François-Noël Buffet, Special Envoy for Lebanon Jean-Yves Le Drian, and Diplomatic Adviser to President Macron Emmanuel Bonne. He also met with a cross-party delegation of French Senators to discuss broader foreign policy priorities and global challenges.

Minister Peters gave an address at the Institut Français des Relations Internationales, where he highlighted the importance of multilateral diplomacy and the shared responsibility of countries in promoting global peace and security.

Next Steps: Continued Diplomacy with Germany

Following his visit to France, Minister Peters has traveled to Berlin to meet with the German Foreign Minister to discuss similar diplomatic issues and further strengthen New Zealand’s ties with Germany and the European Union.

The renewed focus on cooperation with France and other European allies signals a strong commitment by New Zealand to engage actively in shaping a peaceful, secure, and prosperous global order, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.