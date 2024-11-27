Left Menu

Britain's Electric Vehicle Targets Under Review Amid Industry Concerns

Britain is reviewing its electric car sales targets due to industry warnings about potential factory closures and job losses. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves emphasized the importance of balancing electric vehicle adoption with job retention and investment in the UK.

  • United Kingdom

Britain has initiated a consultation process to reassess the targets set for boosting electric car sales. This comes in response to industry concerns that the existing rules could lead to factory shutdowns and job cuts, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves announced on Wednesday.

Reeves highlighted the government's commitment to driving electric vehicle adoption while ensuring job security and maintaining investment in Britain's automotive sector. "We want people to buy electric vehicles, but we want to keep jobs, we want to keep investment in Britain," she stated.

The review aims to strike a balance between environmental goals and economic stability, emphasizing that both objectives are crucial for the nation's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

