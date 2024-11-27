Left Menu

Spirits Industry Fights Back Against Looming U.S. Tariffs

The spirits industry seeks exemption from impending tariffs proposed by the Trump administration. DISCUS, representing top producers, plans to advocate for this consideration, emphasizing the irreversible provenance of many spirits. They warn that tariffs could harm the industry, notably impacting hospitality and potentially leading to EU trade disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:11 IST
Spirits Industry Fights Back Against Looming U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The spirits industry is bracing for a potential setback as the incoming Trump administration contemplates imposing universal tariffs on U.S. imports. According to DISCUS, the trade body representing leading spirits makers, they will lobby for an exemption, stressing the unique origins of specific spirits.

President-elect Donald Trump has proposed a sweeping 10% tariff on foreign goods to tackle the U.S. trade deficit. DISCUS, which includes major producers like Pernod Ricard, argues that tariffs on spirits such as scotch, tequila, and cognac are unfair, as these beverages are tied to specific regions. Chris Swonger of DISCUS highlighted the potential adverse effects on hospitality.

Beyond broad tariffs, the threat of higher tariffs on American whiskey exports to the EU looms if no resolution is reached in existing trade disputes over steel and aluminum. DISCUS also cautions against large tariffs on nations like China, Canada, and Mexico, which could affect imports and harm the U.S. hospitality sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024