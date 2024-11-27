Uttar Pradesh's Firm Stand: Holding Stone Pelters Accountable in Sambhal Violence

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to hold accountable those involved in the recent violence in Sambhal, following a clash over a disputed survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Authorities are taking a tough stance by requiring protesters to pay for the damage caused to public property.

Posters featuring images of the identified stone pelters will be prominently displayed in public spaces. The government is also positing a potential reward for information leading to the arrest of masked individuals captured in released images. This decisive move is part of a broader strategy to curb unrest and promote accountability.

The conflict resulted in four deaths and several injuries, including police personnel. Efforts to manage the aftermath include a magisterial probe and the arrest of 25 individuals. The incident echoes a similar approach used during the anti-CAA demonstrations in 2020, where public displays of vandalism suspects were also employed.

(With inputs from agencies.)