Diplomatic Media Shake-Up: Russia and Germany's Journalistic Tensions
Russia has expelled a correspondent and a cameraman from Germany's ARD as a reciprocal action against Germany's decision to remove Russian journalists from Channel One. The move comes after Germany ordered the closure of Channel One's Berlin bureau, citing security reasons.
In an escalating tit-for-tat action, Russia announced on Wednesday that it would expel a correspondent and cameraman from Germany's ARD. This decision is a direct response to Germany's recent move against Russian journalists working for Channel One in Berlin.
Reports indicate that German authorities closed Channel One's Berlin operations and expelled two of its journalists on security grounds. Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, confirmed the retaliatory measures, stating that Germany's ban on Channel One staff had forced Russia to act similarly towards ARD journalists based in Moscow.
Despite this diplomatic friction, Zakharova mentioned the possibility of accrediting new ARD journalists. However, this would depend on whether Germany allows Russian counterparts to operate under normal conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
