Russia has issued a stern warning regarding potential U.S. missile deployments in Japan. The move, according to Russia's foreign ministry, represents a significant threat, necessitating possible retaliatory measures. Maria Zakharova, ministry spokeswoman, suggested consulting Russia's nuclear doctrine to anticipate potential Russian responses.

Zakharova also criticized the United States for escalating tensions in the Taiwan region. She argued that American actions were undermining regional stability, exacerbated by the deployment of medium-range missiles in the Philippines.

The deployment could trigger a new arms race in the region and raise strategic risks, she warned, underscoring Russia's concerns over the United States' military strategies in Asia.

