Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Journalistic Reciprocity in Germany and Russia
Russia has declared the expulsion of a German correspondent and cameraman from ARD in a reciprocal move against Germany, which Berlin denies initiating. The German foreign ministry stated that Russian journalists' departure involved residence law issues, separate from German federal government decisions. Moscow cites Germany's alleged restrictions on Channel One journalists.
In a retaliatory measure, Russia announced the expulsion of an ARD correspondent and cameraman, mirroring what Moscow claims as Germany's actions against Channel One journalists. The German government, however, denies implementing such measures, attributing the Russian journalists' departure to residence law matters instead.
ARD has yet to receive official confirmation of these reports, while the German foreign ministry maintains that the Channel One Berlin office's closure is unrelated to federal interventions. A spokesperson emphasized that Russian journalists remain free to report in Germany, with multiple accreditations active.
Channel One alleged that its Berlin bureau faced shutdown and its personnel were ousted on security grounds, prompting Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to announce reciprocal actions. Moscow may re-evaluate accreditation for ARD personnel if Germany ensures Channel One journalists can work unhindered in its territory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
