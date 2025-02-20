Controversy Erupts at KIIT Over Alleged Suicide and Expulsions

The Odisha government has intensified its investigation into the alleged suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, a 20-year-old Nepalese student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT). As part of the inquiry, KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta has been summoned for a personal appearance before the state's high-level committee.

The committee, led by Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu, aims to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic event and subsequent actions against Nepalese students. This comes amid claims of staff mistreatment and unfair suspension notices to approximately 1,000 Nepalese pupils following protests.

Efforts to resolve the situation include consultations with the Nepal Embassy, ensuring student safety, and a 24/7 help desk. The state government remains steadfast in protecting student interests while the investigation proceeds.

