Missile Standoff: Russia's Challenge to US-Japan Plans
Russia has issued a warning against the deployment of U.S. missiles in Japan, citing security threats and pledging retaliatory measures. The situation escalates following plans for a U.S.-Japan military alliance focusing on Taiwan, as Russia highlights its updated nuclear strategy and potential missile deployments in Asia.
Russia has expressed grave concerns over potential U.S. missile deployments in Japan, stating such moves would threaten Russian security and necessitate a retaliatory response from Moscow.
Reports suggest that Japan and the U.S. are working on a joint military plan regarding a possible Taiwan emergency, which involves placing missile units in Japan's southwestern regions and the Philippines.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized Japan for leveraging the Taiwan situation to justify deepening military ties with the U.S. and warned of serious implications for regional security. Moscow has signalled its readiness to respond with its own missile deployments should tensions rise further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
