Missile Standoff: Russia's Challenge to US-Japan Plans

Russia has expressed grave concerns over potential U.S. missile deployments in Japan, stating such moves would threaten Russian security and necessitate a retaliatory response from Moscow.

Reports suggest that Japan and the U.S. are working on a joint military plan regarding a possible Taiwan emergency, which involves placing missile units in Japan's southwestern regions and the Philippines.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized Japan for leveraging the Taiwan situation to justify deepening military ties with the U.S. and warned of serious implications for regional security. Moscow has signalled its readiness to respond with its own missile deployments should tensions rise further.

