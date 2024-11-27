Child Trafficking Bust: Bihar Couple Sells Daughter for Rs 40,000

In a disturbing turn of events, a young girl from Bihar was reportedly sold by her own parents to a childless couple in Odisha's Pipili for Rs 40,000, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Following a complaint from Sarthak Mohanty, a resident of Tankapani in Bhubaneswar, police intervened and rescued the child. Six people, comprising the girl's parents, the purchasing couple, and two intermediaries, were taken into custody.

The girl's father, a daily laborer with another daughter from his first marriage, admitted to the transaction. Police continue to investigate how the incident unfolded, ensuring the child's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)