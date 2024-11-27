Left Menu

Child Trafficking Bust: Bihar Couple Sells Daughter for Rs 40,000

A shocking incident has emerged in Odisha's Pipili area, where a Bihar couple allegedly sold their four-year-old daughter for Rs 40,000. Police have rescued the child and detained six people, including the parents, the buying couple, and two middlemen. The child's father has another daughter from a previous marriage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:27 IST
In a disturbing turn of events, a young girl from Bihar was reportedly sold by her own parents to a childless couple in Odisha's Pipili for Rs 40,000, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Following a complaint from Sarthak Mohanty, a resident of Tankapani in Bhubaneswar, police intervened and rescued the child. Six people, comprising the girl's parents, the purchasing couple, and two intermediaries, were taken into custody.

The girl's father, a daily laborer with another daughter from his first marriage, admitted to the transaction. Police continue to investigate how the incident unfolded, ensuring the child's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

