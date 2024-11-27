Mystery Skeleton Found in Abandoned Seminary Spurs Investigation

Authorities in Kanpur are investigating the discovery of a decomposed human skeleton at a long-abandoned seminary in the Jajamau area. Additional DCP (East) Rajesh Srivastav stated that forensic teams are working to determine the skeleton's age and cause of death.

The site was uncovered by the seminary's owner, Hamza, who was notified by a cousin about a broken lock on the gate. Upon inspection, Hamza found the skeleton in a room behind the kitchen area.

The investigation will include DNA profiling to determine the skeleton's gender, as authorities aim to piece together the mystery surrounding its existence. The seminary had been shut down for several years, adding to the enigma of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)