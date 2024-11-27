Safety Concerns Mount as Trump's Cabinet Choices Face Bomb Threats

In a troubling development, several of Donald Trump's cabinet and administration nominees have been targeted in a spate of bomb threat incidents, a spokesperson for the U.S. president-elect confirmed. The threats, occurring late Tuesday into Wednesday, were met with rapid responses from law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of those involved.

Elise Stefanik, Trump's nominee for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, reported that her family home was subjected to a bomb threat while she was traveling from Washington, D.C., to New York. She praised the quick and professional response of law enforcement officials, including the New York State police and U.S. Capitol Police, who addressed the threat immediately.

While further details of the threats remain undisclosed, the FBI has acknowledged an upsurge in bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting Trump's incoming administration. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt emphasized that such intimidating acts, while concerning, will not deter the incoming administration from its path.

(With inputs from agencies.)