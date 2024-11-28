Left Menu

Exxon Mobil Consultant's Alleged Role in Hack-and-Leak Operation Revealed

The FBI investigates a longtime Exxon Mobil consultant over a hack-and-leak operation targeting the oil company’s critics. The operation, beginning in 2015, involved mercenary hackers breaching activists' email accounts, disrupting lawsuits against Exxon. Accusations remain unproven as investigations into involved parties, including an Israeli detective, continue.

Updated: 28-11-2024 00:47 IST
The FBI has launched an investigation into a former Exxon Mobil consultant's involvement in a hack-and-leak operation targeting the company's critics. According to reliable sources, the operation involved mercenary hackers who managed to breach email accounts of environmental activists, with Exxon allegedly benefiting from the information.

The scheme reportedly began in late 2015, when the DCI Group, then working for Exxon, compiled names of potential hacking targets. Information from these hacks was leaked to media and used to counter lawsuits claiming Exxon misled the public on climate change risks.

The illicit effort continues to taint judicial proceedings and constitutional rights. While investigations progress, including the arrest of an Israeli detective, the repercussions of this controversy remain, as Exxon and associated groups deny any wrongdoing.

