The FBI has launched an investigation into a former Exxon Mobil consultant's involvement in a hack-and-leak operation targeting the company's critics. According to reliable sources, the operation involved mercenary hackers who managed to breach email accounts of environmental activists, with Exxon allegedly benefiting from the information.

The scheme reportedly began in late 2015, when the DCI Group, then working for Exxon, compiled names of potential hacking targets. Information from these hacks was leaked to media and used to counter lawsuits claiming Exxon misled the public on climate change risks.

The illicit effort continues to taint judicial proceedings and constitutional rights. While investigations progress, including the arrest of an Israeli detective, the repercussions of this controversy remain, as Exxon and associated groups deny any wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)