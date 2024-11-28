Left Menu

Rikers Island: Federal Intervention Looms Amid Spiraling Violence

A U.S. judge is considering federal control of Rikers Island due to escalating violence and failure of New York City to meet court mandates. The city's Department of Correction is in contempt for not reducing excessive force, as conditions worsen, threatening the safety of inmates and staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 02:14 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 02:14 IST
A federal takeover of New York City's Rikers Island jail complex might be on the horizon, a U.S. judge suggested on Wednesday, following the city's failure to alleviate violent conditions that endanger both inmates and staff.

Chief U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan described serious deficiencies in a 65-page opinion, declaring the city and its Department of Correction in contempt of court orders. These orders aimed to reduce excessive force and improve supervision. Swain highlighted the immediate dangers facing those who reside and work on Rikers Island.

The potential receivership arises from a 2012 class-action lawsuit over the constitutional rights of Rikers inmates. Despite intervention and monitoring since 2015, violence remains a critical issue, with the judge suggesting a responsible party be appointed for safety measures. The city, while claiming progress, is expected to propose reforms by January 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

