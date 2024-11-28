Left Menu

Taiwan Air Defense Drills Amidst Tensions Over President Lai's U.S. Trip

Taiwan's military conducted an air defense drill to prepare for potential Chinese military exercises, anticipated as President Lai Ching-te's Pacific trip, including U.S. stopovers, approaches. China views Lai's travels as separatist actions, fueling regional tensions. Taiwan emphasizes its right to self-determination and seeks dialogue with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 28-11-2024 05:57 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 05:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's military conducted an air defense drill early Thursday morning to test its response and engagement procedures ahead of President Lai Ching-te's Pacific trip, which includes U.S. stopovers scheduled for later this week.

Foreign assessments indicate that China might initiate military drills near Taiwan soon, citing Lai's impending trip as justification. China's continued claims over Taiwan and labeling Lai a 'separatist' amplify regional tensions. Lai asserts Taiwan's people alone can choose their future, extending unsuccessfully for dialogues with Beijing.

The two-hour exercise involved aircraft, ships, and missile systems, focusing on strengthening air defense responses. Taiwan's air force aims to enhance its capabilities given shifting enemy situations, while the presidential office warns China's potential military exercises during Lai's visit would destabilize peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

