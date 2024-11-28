Left Menu

Cross-Pacific Commerce: Navigating Trade Tensions

China's state media applauds U.S. firms for collaboration amidst potential trade war, reminiscent of past tensions during Trump's presidency. Underpinning fears are tariffs promised by Trump, affecting U.S.-China business relations. Executives seek insights from media, with careful policy interpretation amid uncertain economic conditions.

28-11-2024
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Chinese state media is commending certain American companies for their strong collaboration with local partners, a move that parallels narratives from trade tensions during Donald Trump's presidency. Trump's promise of a 10% tariff on Chinese goods has incited fear of an escalating trade war.

During Trump's first term, U.S. businesses and investors closely monitored Chinese media for insights about potentially favorable or unfavorable treatment amidst rising trade tensions. The Global Times praised Apple, Tesla, Starbucks, and HP for their business partnerships in China.

The situation is further complicated by speculation surrounding the 'Unreliable Entity List', which largely remained a tool of rhetorical leverage rather than action until it included specific companies for arms sales to Taiwan. Businesses remain cautious, navigating unclear policy landscapes while hoping for cooperative economic environments.

